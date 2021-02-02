NOW MagazineAll EventsToronto Virtual Seedy Saturday

Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday

Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday

by
16 16 people viewed this event.

Brought to you by Seeds of Diversity Canada, Toronto Urban Growers and Toronto SS organizers, this Virtual Seedy Saturday promises to be full of great gardening and growing advice. There will be links to seed and gardening companies, a resource library, webinars and videos by gardening experts,a live question/answer forum, kids activities and info re local seed exchanges. If you have extra seeds, please consider contributing them to the local seed exchanges (see website for drop off points). http://www.seedysaturday.ca/Toronto

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-27 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-27 @ 02:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.