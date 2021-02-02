Toronto Virtual Seedy Saturday

Brought to you by Seeds of Diversity Canada, Toronto Urban Growers and Toronto SS organizers, this Virtual Seedy Saturday promises to be full of great gardening and growing advice. There will be links to seed and gardening companies, a resource library, webinars and videos by gardening experts,a live question/answer forum, kids activities and info re local seed exchanges. If you have extra seeds, please consider contributing them to the local seed exchanges (see website for drop off points). http://www.seedysaturday.ca/Toronto