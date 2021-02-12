Transforming “Call Out” Culture

Loretta Ross is a feminist activist, public intellectual, and visiting professor at Smith College. She has spent her life in activist work ranging from the D.C. Rape Crisis Center and NOW’s Women of Color Programs to the National Anti-Klan Network and SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective. She retired as an organizer in 2012 to teach about activism. Join Loretta in conversation with Asam Ahmad, a Toronto-based writer and community scholar whose first book of essays on identity and social justice is forthcoming from Between the Lines Press.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Vancouver Public Library

Feb 24 at 4 pm ET. This is a free event and no registration is required.

