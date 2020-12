Why is my bus overcrowded during a pandemic? Why are TTC fares so expensive? Who makes decisions about transit in Toronto and the GTHA? Register for this online training with members of TTCriders to learn.

December 9 from 6-7:30 pm. Free.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/transit-in-toronto-online-training-with-ttcriders-tickets-130476961103

Learn how you can help organize for change