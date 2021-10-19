Treaties and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action

In celebration of Treaties Recognition Week, the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs is hosting a series of free virtual events to promote awareness and understanding around the ongoing importance of treaties and the treaty relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Please join us for an interactive conversation with Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux around treaties, their connection to the Truth and Reconciliation’s Calls to Action and the types of practical, actionable steps we can all take to help advance reconciliation. Nov 1. !-2 pm. Free. https://www.ontario.ca/page/treaties-recognition-week

About Dr. Wesley-Esquimaux: Dr. Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux served as Vice Provost for Aboriginal Initiatives at Lakehead University for three years and was appointed the Chair for Truth and Reconciliation in 2016. She is an Honourary Witness and Chair of the Governing Circle for the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation at the University of Manitoba. She is a member and resident of the Chippewa of Georgina Island First Nation in Ontario and has dedicated her life to building bridges of understanding between peoples.