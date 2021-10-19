Treaties, Environment and Land: A funny story of sustainability with one bowl, one spoon and a whole lot of popcorn!

In celebration of Treaties Recognition Week, the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs is hosting a series of free virtual events to promote awareness and understanding around the ongoing importance of treaties and the treaty relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Please join us for this comical, educational and highly interactive puppet presentation. Recommended for Kindergarten – Grade 6. All ages welcome to attend. Nov 2 at 10:30 am. Free.

https://www.ontario.ca/page/treaties-recognition-week

Event summary: There was a time when people and animals knew that we should only take enough food and water for our own personal needs. For if we took more food and water then we needed, there may not be enough for us tomorrow. Discover how Rabbit, Bear Paws and the Animals come to this agreement, to save the food and water for tomorrow. With ONE bowl ONE spoon and a whole lot of POPCORN.

About Rabbit and Bear Paws: The Adventures of Rabbit and Bear Paws is a graphic novel series for the young and the young at heart. The stories are set in colonized North America during the 1750s and feature the comical adventures of two brothers, Rabbit and Bear Paws, with traditional Indigenous teachings sprinkled throughout.