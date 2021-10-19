Trick or Treaty?

In celebration of Treaties Recognition Week, the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs is hosting a series of free virtual events to raise awareness and promote understanding around the ongoing importance of treaties and the treaty relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

Please join us for this event, in partnership with Nipissing University’s Indigenous Initiatives Office, featuring Maurice Switzer. Nov 2 at 1:30 pm. Free. https://www.ontario.ca/page/treaties-recognition-week

Event summary: The peaceful settlement of Canada was made possible when Indigenous peoples agreed to share with European settlers the lands they had occupied since time immemorial because of promises made in treaty agreements. Despite being recognized and affirmed in Canada’s Constitution Act of 1982, and by numerous Supreme Court decisions, provincial and federal governments routinely ignore these underpinnings of Canada’s rule of law.

About Maurice Switzer: Maurice Switzer, Bnesi, is a citizen of the Mississaugas of Alderville First Nation. He currently serves as chair of the Nipissing University Indigenous Council on Education and president of the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre. He has been a member of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, an adjunct professor of communications and Indigenous studies on the Laurentian University campus, and publisher of three Canadian daily newspapers, including the Winnipeg Free Press. He is the author of the graphic novel “We are all Treaty People”, of which 15,000 copies are in circulation.