UNCHARTED: TEDxToronto Digital Event Series

TEDxToronto has reimagined its live format into four shorter interactive digital experiences centred around ideas worth spreading, both big and small. Join our community of thinkers and doers to encounter critical new ideas and perspectives, be inspired to think differently, and engage in meaningful conversations.

This year’s theme for the digital experiences is Uncharted. The world today is something we have never experienced before – and these uncharted waters are making us ask some big questions. As an organization whose goal is to spread ideas, build community, and change lives across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, TEDxToronto asks: how can we see the larger picture, find sources of hope, and balance our individual goals with what we owe to each other?

Speakers for March 7 TBA.

Dates and times: October 29, November 26, February 4 and March 7, all at 7 pm ET. Location: Digital Event.

Cost: $15-$40. Register online: https://uncharted.tedxtoronto.com/uncharted-a-series-of-digital-events

Subsidized and Donor ticketing available*