Unlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

Big city living, often comes with small garden spaces. From balconies to terraces, courtyards to front yards, discover how to embrace your small space. Confront the challenges, explore the opportunities, and maximize the potential with Director of Horticulture Paul Gellatly (aka The Tattooed Gardener). Whether your interests are kitchen gardens, flower gardens, or something in between, your garden can be an extension of your home and a dynamic living space. Paul will share how he maximizes the space and opportunities in his own home garden; recently featured in Tara Nolan’s book Gardening Your Front Yard: Projects and Ideas for Big & Small Spaces.

Fees: Public – $15; TBG Member or Volunteer $12 (plus fees + HST)

Location: Online (Zoom)

Presented by Toronto Botanical Garden