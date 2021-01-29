NOW MagazineAll EventsUnlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

Unlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

Unlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

by
3 3 people viewed this event.

Big city living, often comes with small garden spaces. From balconies to terraces, courtyards to front yards, discover how to embrace your small space. Confront the challenges, explore the opportunities, and maximize the potential with Director of Horticulture Paul Gellatly (aka The Tattooed Gardener). Whether your interests are kitchen gardens, flower gardens, or something in between, your garden can be an extension of your home and a dynamic living space. Paul will share how he maximizes the space and opportunities in his own home garden; recently featured in Tara Nolan’s book Gardening Your Front Yard: Projects and Ideas for Big & Small Spaces.

Fees: Public – $15; TBG Member or Volunteer $12 (plus fees + HST)
Location: Online (Zoom)

Presented by Toronto Botanical Garden

 

Date And Time

2021-02-27 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-27 @ 11:30 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.