Toronto Botanical Garden online talk with Director of Horticulture Paul Gellatly (aka The Tattooed Gardener). Whether your interests are kitchen gardens, flower gardens, or something in between, your garden can be an extension of your home and a dynamic living space. Paul will share how to maximize the space and opportunities in your home garden. $15.

https://torontobotanicalgarden.ca/learn/online-learning/unlocking-the-potential-big-ideas-for-small-gardens/