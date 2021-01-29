NOW MagazineAll EventsUnlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

Unlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

Unlocking the Potential, Big Ideas for Small Gardens

by
6 6 people viewed this event.

Toronto Botanical Garden online talk with Director of Horticulture Paul Gellatly (aka The Tattooed Gardener). Whether your interests are kitchen gardens, flower gardens, or something in between, your garden can be an extension of your home and a dynamic living space. Paul will share how to maximize the space and opportunities in your  home garden. $15.

https://torontobotanicalgarden.ca/learn/online-learning/unlocking-the-potential-big-ideas-for-small-gardens/

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-27 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-02-27 @ 11:30 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Event Category

Community Events

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.