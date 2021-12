Use a Scalpel Or A Club?

#6 in CFE Series: Taming Big Tech: Exploring the Alternatives – Konrad von Finckenstein In conversation with Andrew Clement.

In considering Canada’s alternatives for dealing with Big Tech, Konrad von Finckenstein brings a unique and impressive diversity of experience having served as Commissioner of Canada’s Competition Bureau, Justice of the Federal Court of Canada, and Chair of the Canadian Radio and Television Commission(CRTC). Join him in a lively conversation with Andrew Clement, host of the CFE Taming Big Tech series and Professor Emeritus at University of Toronto’s Faculty of Information.

Co-sponsors: Edmonton Public Library, Milton Public Library, Thunder Bay Public Library, Toronto Public Library, Vancouver Public Library.

Zoom link to event ryerson.zoom.us/j/91941276567

This is a free event and no registration is required. Please contact cfe@ryerson.ca if you require accommodation to ensure inclusion in this event.

https://cfe.ryerson.ca/events/use-scalpel-or-club