COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Vaccination Info Night: Get the Facts

Whether you’re vaccinated, thinking about getting vaccinated, or curious to learn more, join Dr. Meb Rashid and Dr. Isaac Bogoch.

Aug 13, 2021

Vaccination Info Night: Get the Facts

6 6 people viewed this event.

Whether you’re vaccinated, thinking about getting vaccinated, or curious to learn more, join Dr. Meb Rashid and Dr. Isaac Bogoch as they discuss the latest information on the vaccination roll out, variants of concern, and where we can expect to go from here. This webinar will have answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Join here: https://fb.me/e/1I1qhz1nI

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Your Email Address - memberservices@ymcagta.org

Date And Time
2021-08-19 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-08-19 @ 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends