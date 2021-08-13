Vaccination Info Night: Get the Facts

Whether you’re vaccinated, thinking about getting vaccinated, or curious to learn more, join Dr. Meb Rashid and Dr. Isaac Bogoch as they discuss the latest information on the vaccination roll out, variants of concern, and where we can expect to go from here. This webinar will have answers to commonly asked questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Join here: https://fb.me/e/1I1qhz1nI