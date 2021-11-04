Take Care Initiative

New restaurants

Nov 4, 2021

Vice Media Group and Telus Fund present a virtual discussion with moderator Vice’s Manisha Krishnan and the creators of Vice’s new Take Care docuseries with guest rapper and singer TOBi.

The virtual Q&A will feature an in-depth conversation with the creators behind three chosen titles as part of the content incubator, Take Care.

To tune into the event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/vicecanada

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 4th, 2021 @ 06:00 PM
to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

