Join Book*hug Press to celebrate the virtual launch of Permanent Revolution by Gail Scott! Featuring readings by the author and an interview moderated by special guest Lisa Robertson. Hosted by Margaret Christakos. May 29 from 3-4 pm. Free.

On Zoom. Pre-registration required.Â

