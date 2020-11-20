VIRTUAL HEREDITARY CANCER SERIES

Women’s College Research Institute, with the Peter Gilgan Centre for Women’s Cancers at Women’s College Hospital in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, is introducing a new virtual series of free one-hour seminars. This series will highlight the most relevant advances in hereditary breast and ovarian cancer research over the last several years, with a focus on topics that are important to women who carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation. The speakers include leaders in hereditary breast and ovarian cancer research and treatment. The series is running from January 2021 until November 2021.