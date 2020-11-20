VIRTUAL HEREDITARY CANCER SERIES

NOW MagazineAll EventsVIRTUAL HEREDITARY CANCER SERIES

Women’s College Research Institute, with the Peter Gilgan Centre for Women’s Cancers at Women’s College Hospital in partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society, is introducing a new virtual series of free one-hour seminars. This series will highlight the most relevant advances in hereditary breast and ovarian cancer research over the last several years, with a focus on topics that are important to women who carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation. The speakers include leaders in hereditary breast and ovarian cancer research and treatment. The series is running from January 2021 until November 2021.

 

2021-01-15 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-11-19 @ 01:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Health

