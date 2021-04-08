Toronto Rail Museum’s 2021 Virtual Lecture Series celebrating Her Majesty’s 95th Birthday and our rich Royal ties by looking back on our beloved Monarch’s many rail tours across Canada. We will review the 2020 UK Royal train tour of William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to thank essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Q&A with Carolyn Harris and train expert. April 21 at 6:30 pm. $10 (Youtube), $25 (Zoom). https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/online-lecture-royal-train-tours-of-canada-tickets-148081829739

The Toronto Railway Museum relies on support to continue their mission to collect, preserve, and interpret Toronto’s railway history for everyone to enjoy for years to come. All funds raised from ticket sales will go directly back into supporting programming.