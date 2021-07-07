COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Virtual tour of 100 years then and hereafter

The Visual Arts Centre of Clarington presents artist, Hiba Abdallah, and curator, Sandy Saad-Smith on a virtual exhibition tour in.

Jul 7, 2021

Virtual tour of 100 years then and hereafter

17 17 people viewed this event.

The Visual Arts Centre of Clarington presents artist, Hiba Abdallah, and curator, Sandy Saad-Smith on a virtual exhibition tour in which the pair will discuss how the exhibition evolved and continues to evolve through the participation of members of the public. Viewers will watch the film produced for the exhibition by Hiba Abdallah and Alyssa Bistonath and have an opportunity to virtual walk through the exhibition and ask questions. Jul 9 at 7 pm.

Learn more at: https://www.vac.ca/hiba-abdallah-100-years-then-and-hereafter.html

Date And Time
2021-07-09 @ 07:00 PM to
2021-07-09 @ 08:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

Share With Friends