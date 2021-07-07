Virtual tour of 100 years then and hereafter

The Visual Arts Centre of Clarington presents artist, Hiba Abdallah, and curator, Sandy Saad-Smith on a virtual exhibition tour in which the pair will discuss how the exhibition evolved and continues to evolve through the participation of members of the public. Viewers will watch the film produced for the exhibition by Hiba Abdallah and Alyssa Bistonath and have an opportunity to virtual walk through the exhibition and ask questions. Jul 9 at 7 pm.

Learn more at: https://www.vac.ca/hiba-abdallah-100-years-then-and-hereafter.html