WAKANDA FOREVER

Co-presented by One Full Circle, Stolen From Africa, AfroVanConnect, Ottawa Black Kollective of Artist (OBAK) and RISE edutainment

The roundtable discussion is an in-person and virtual hybrid experience that will be centering the voices of African-Canadian Afrofuturist creatives from across the country (Vancouver, Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax ) and international special guests to share their views on Afrofuturism in their practice and their thoughts and content of the Black Panther films.

The discussion will feature a live in-person audience with venues in Toronto and Montreal with virtual meeting component via zoom to extend accessibility.

The audience in person and via zoom will be invited to share their thoughts as well and ask questions from the cultural experts and active participants and contributors of Afrofuturism as an Arts Movement.

The audience can register for an in-person ticket or join via by zoom. Details for the event will be emailed after the ticket purchase.

*** COSPLAY AND, OR AFRICAN ATTIRE AND TINGS IS STRONGLY ENCOURAGED – O***

*Please avoid any strong scents such as essential oils or perfumes due to allergies. Also, note in-person seating is limited*

Attendees of the film screenings in Vancouver, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax will need to email INFO@ASTROSANKOFA.ORG be provided a discount code to attend and get their complimentary ticket to the event. A list of names will be available at the doors of the event spaces in Montreal and Toronto.

This is a supported event and production of the Black Speculative Arts Movement in Canada (BSAM Canada)TM rightfully stewarded by Quentin VerCetty and extended rights to AstroSankofa Arts Initiatives