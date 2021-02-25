Walter Isaacson on The Future of Genetics – Hot Docs at Home

The bestselling author of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs returns to discuss The Code Breaker, a gripping account of how Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna launched a revolution with the invention of CRISPR, the ground-breaking gene-editing tool which has been used to create “designer babies”, cure sickle cell anemia, and, most recently, to help develop the revolutionary Covid vaccines. Unfolding as a thrilling detective tale, the book poses fascinating questions about the origins of life, the health of our bodies, and the future of our species. Join one of the world’s leading biographers and public intellectuals as he discusses this timely story with renowned broadcaster Anna Maria Tremonti—and explores some of the most fascinating moral, scientific and philosophical issues of our time. 7:30 pm. $7. http://bit.ly/3srTX91