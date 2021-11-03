Watch What You Say! The whole world is becoming your workplace

Charles Smith in conversation with Daniel J. Paré.

Social media is breaking down the boundary between the workplace and life outside of work – with employers monitoring and disciplining employees for non-workplace expression. Saskatchewan political scientist Charles Smith and University of Ottawa’s Daniel Paré have been studying the interconnection between workers’ freedom of expression, social media, and workplace discipline in Canada. Join their conversation about what this can mean for you and your future rights outside of work.

