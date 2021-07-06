Myseum Intersections 2021: Water Lullabies

An intergenerational conversation between youth and elders within Toronto’s Vietnamese communities, exploring the diaspora and its history. Event will have speakers using English and Vietnamese. Simultaneous interpretation is available. Jul 18 from 2-4 pm. Free. https://www.facebook.com/events/820466101923635

Water Lullabies: Difficulties, Gaps, Progress and Resettlement.

In response to the cancellation of the Water Lullabies exhibition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this panel invites Vietnamese youths and their elders to examine the complex stories of migration on intergenerational family relationships – specifically, stories we are afraid to forget. We invite speakers and community members to mine multifaceted narratives, some counter, some slant, about the Vietnamese diaspora in Toronto and how the community has been impacted by COVID-19. It is an opportunity for Vietnamese youths to ask elders questions that perhaps they are afraid to ask at home. We hope it can offer a space to foster continuous generosity, a space for community celebration and mourning.