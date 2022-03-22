WattpadSpeaks: Celebrating Women Voices

Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 22, 2022

Join Wattpad for a discussion with indie authors Rachael Rose, Loridee De Villa & Romi Moondi about women building the future of fiction.

Wattpad is hosting an intimate virtual conversation with indie authors Rachael Rose (@officialrachaelrose / Gaslight), Loridee De Villa (@summerbackthen / How to be the Best Third Wheel) and Romi Moondi (@romimoondi / 24 Hours in Paris).

This event aims to celebrate and elevate the incredible women sharing their voices and stories on Wattpad all year round. The conversation will be hosted by Wattpad WEBTOON Studios’ Amanda Gosio and explore each author’s journey, the importance of representation, the way they approach writing inspiring and nuanced women in their stories and more. A 45-minute panel will be followed by a Q&A.

March 30 at 1 pm. Free. Register on eventbrite.ca

Have a question for Rachael, Loridee or Romi? Tweet us @wattpad with the hashtag #WattpadSpeaks for a chance to have your question answered during the panel.

This stream will be LIVE on YouTube. Click here to tune in!

Wed, Mar 30th, 2022 @ 01:00 PM
to 02:00 PM

