Wavelength Winter Festival Speaker Series 2022

Feb 14, 2022

Wavelength Presents…

Wavelength Winter Festival: Speaker Series 2022

Featuring keynote speaker: Buffy Sainte-Marie 

With artist talks by:

Beverly Glenn-Copeland 
Maylee Todd aka Maloo 
Casey Mecija and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh in conversation

And an original film by:
Sook-Yin Lee & Dylan Gamble

Every Wednesday in March at 7pm EST
March 2-16, 2022
All events FREE, ALL AGES & streaming live at https://bit.ly/WL-YOUTUBE

The pandemic may have caused plenty of disruption over the last two years, but it’s also presented unique opportunities for arts organizations to get creative and try out innovative new programming models. While the month of February normally sees audiences gather at venues for the Wavelength Winter Festival, 2022 once again sees us doing something new and different.

Throughout the month of March, Wavelength will be presenting a weekly Speaker Series, premiering each Wednesday evening on YouTube. All online and entirely free, the Wavelength Winter Festival: Speaker Series is presented with a focus on community care. While experiencing live arts can be difficult at this time, art is what breathes motivation, mobilization, and creative change.

Join us in conversation with some of our most beloved creators as they share stories that inspire new corridors of possibility and above all, hope.

*Poster design by Juliana Carlevaris

Event Price - FREE

Wed, Mar 2nd, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Wed, Mar 30th, 2022

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Music

