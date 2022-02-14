Wavelength Presents…

Wavelength Winter Festival: Speaker Series 2022

Featuring keynote speaker: Buffy Sainte-Marie

With artist talks by:

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Maylee Todd aka Maloo

Casey Mecija and Radwan Ghazi Moumneh in conversation

And an original film by:

Sook-Yin Lee & Dylan Gamble

Every Wednesday in March at 7pm EST

March 2-16, 2022

All events FREE, ALL AGES & streaming live at https://bit.ly/WL-YOUTUBE

The pandemic may have caused plenty of disruption over the last two years, but it’s also presented unique opportunities for arts organizations to get creative and try out innovative new programming models. While the month of February normally sees audiences gather at venues for the Wavelength Winter Festival, 2022 once again sees us doing something new and different.

Throughout the month of March, Wavelength will be presenting a weekly Speaker Series, premiering each Wednesday evening on YouTube. All online and entirely free, the Wavelength Winter Festival: Speaker Series is presented with a focus on community care. While experiencing live arts can be difficult at this time, art is what breathes motivation, mobilization, and creative change.

Join us in conversation with some of our most beloved creators as they share stories that inspire new corridors of possibility and above all, hope.

*Poster design by Juliana Carlevaris