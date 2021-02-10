Wavelength Winter Festival: The Future of Music Venues in Toronto Panel

Wavelength Panel Discussion

Wednesday Feb 24 at 6 pm on Zoom.

To register, RSVP free: bit.ly/WL21-FUTURE-VENUES

Music venues are the lifeblood of the music scene. They’re our community centres, our cultural incubators, and the vessels for our collective memory. They were already under threat before COVID-19, but the pandemic has been truly devastating. All live music has been shut down for almost a year, and at least a dozen spaces in Toronto have shut their doors forever.

Many in the community are justly worried about the future — but there is also hope that the situation may provide an opportunity to reimagine live music venues in a more sustainable and equitable structure. What will the coming years hold for our city’s beloved and iconic music venues, and alternative DIY spaces yet to be conceived? And what can we learn from other cities around the world? Join this panel of industry experts, venue operators, promoters, writers and civic representatives to learn more – and about how you can get involved.

Panelists:

Lisa Zbitnew (owner/operator, Phoenix Concert Theatre)

Said Yassin (concert promoter, Dudebox and It’s Ok*)

Mike Tanner (Music Sector Development Officer, City of Toronto)

Tiffany Fukuma (Cultural attaché, Consulate General of France in Toronto)

Jonny Dovercourt (Artistic Director, Wavelength; author, Any Night of the Week)

Moderator: Sally Lee (independent arts consultant; member, Wavelength Board of Directors)