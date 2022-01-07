We Are All Treaty People with Maurice Switzer

Join us via AGO’s Facebook Live as we learn how Treaties have impacted the lives of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Canada. Featuring speaker Maurice Switzer, Bnesi, a citizen of the Mississaugas of Alderville First Nation. He currently serves on the Indigenous Reconciliation Working Group of the Ontario Human Rights Commission, Nipissing University’s Indigenous Council on Education, and the board of the North Bay Indigenous Friendship Centre. He is the author of We Are All Treaty People, a graphic novel of which 15,000 copies are in circulation in schools across Ontario, and “Nation to Nation: A resource on treaties in Ontario.” Maurice is a member of the Sons of Jacob congregation in North Bay, Ontario.

ago.ca/events/we-are-all-treaty-people-maurice-switzer

Image courtesy of the speaker