Weaponized Media: Politics of Affect & Propaganda

How do clickbait, “fake news,” and right-wing actors deploy and weaponize emotion? How do algorithms, big data and behavioral science enable new frontiers of propaganda? Book launch and panel and discussion featuring eight leading international scholars of media studies, emotion, and propaganda. Affective Politics of Digital Media : Propaganda by Other Means examines how sophisticated digital practices and technologies exploit and capitalize on emotions, with particular focus on how social media are used to exacerbate social conflicts surrounding racism, misogyny, and nationalism. April 13 at 1 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/148633543931

Scholars include Megan Boler and Elizabeth Davis (University of Toronto) Affective Politics of Digital Media: Propaganda By Other Means, Sam Woolley (University of Texas Austin) Computational Propaganda and the News: Journalists’ Perceptions of the Effects of Digital Manipulation on Reporting, Sun-ha Hong, (Simon Fraser University, Canada) Fuck Your Feelings”: The Affective Weaponization of Facts and Reason, Zizi Papacharissi, (University of Chicago) Affect, Media, & Movement, Merlyna Lim (Carleton University, Canada), Algorithmic Enclaves: Affective Politics and Algorithms in the Neoliberal Social Media Landscape, Zeinab Farokhi (University of Toronto) Hindu Nationalism, News Channels, and “Post-Truth” Twitter: A Case Study of “Love Jihad, and Anthony Nadler (Ursinus College, U.S.), Pioneering Countercultural Conservatism: Limbaugh, Drudge, and Breitbart.