What’s Next for America? The New Yorker’s Evan Osnos on Joe Biden // Hot Docs at Home

Live Thursday, February 25, 8:00 PM (EST)

He’s survived a coup, a pandemic election, and a 50-year career at the heart of American politics. What comes next for President Biden and the divided country he leads? This is the question that animates Joe Biden, a concise, brilliant, and trenchant new biography by National Book Award winner and New Yorker politics correspondent Evan Osnos. Blending up-close journalism and broader context, Osnos draws on nearly a decade of reporting and interviews to capture the meaning of 2020’s extraordinary presidential election, and how the deep personal losses Biden has suffered have prepared him to lead an America in desperate need of recovery and renewal. As the US President enters his first term, join Osnos for a timely look at the man and his moment in history— a leader whose every decision could change the course of the world.In conversation with Rosemary Barton, CBC’s chief political correspondent. Feb 25 at 8 pm. $7.

In partnership with Simon & Schuster Canada and Indigo.