Naomi Recollet, Anishinaabe-kwe from the Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory talks about Anishinaabeg sugar camps and the women who run them. Presented by Hart House Learning & Community and the Hart House Farm Student Committee. March 8 at 1 pm. https://harthouse.ca/events/wiishkabaaboo-sweet-water-naomi-recollet