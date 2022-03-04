Women in Hip-Hop: Erasure, Trailblazers, and Place-makers

“Truth can’t be found in the voice of any one rapper but in the juxtaposition of many. The keys that unlock the riches of contemporary black female identity lie not in choosing Latifah over Lil’ Kim, or even Foxy Brown over Salt-N-Pepa. They lie at the magical intersection where those contrary voices meet—the juncture where ‘truth’ is no longer black and white but subtle, intriguing shades of gray.” –Joan Morgan

Featuring Martha Diaz, Lynnée Denise, and Dr. Francesca D’Amico-Cuthbert, this curated conversation celebrates International Women’s Day 2022 by uncovering the historical and continuing contributions of women in hip-hop.

March 8 from 4-5:30 pm ET.

Honouring Joan Morgan’s concept of “ hip-hop feminism,” this event will showcase three incredible voices, trailblazers and beacons of knowledge who refuse to be tempered, marginalized or erased. Their shared experiences and knowledge of Hip Hop will have you questioning what you thought you knew about the genre.

Hart House is pleased to be joining forces with the Fresh, Bold and So Def program at the Universal Hip Hop Museum on this initiative and applauds the tireless work of the museum’s visionaries and volunteers to bring the story of Hip Hop to light and to give it its rightful due in a museum setting.

