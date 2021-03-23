Women in View: On Screen Report

WIFT Canada webinar with moderator Tracey Deer, Chair of the Board of Directors for WIV, in conversation on this year’s findings with the report’s co-authors Jill Golick and Nathalie Younglai, Founder of BIPOC TV & Film. Since 2012, Women in View On Screen Reports (WIVOS) have tracked the engagement of women writers, directors and cinematographers in Canada’s film and television industry. These reports have shown that Canadian Screen-based industries are capable of change, have captured the stats from early years of tracking stagnant progress to seeing the effects of industry commitments making major strides and reaching gender parity. However, when we look at the stats for women through a racialized lens, the numbers tell a different story. We can no longer use the blanket term “women” to mean all women when the numbers show that not all women are being raised up. March 25 at 1 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/women-in-view-on-screen-reportrapport-a-lecran-tickets-135053120519