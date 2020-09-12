Words Across Canada: Decolonizing Chilren’s Literature

NOW MagazineAll EventsWords Across Canada: Decolonizing Chilren’s Literature

The Word On The Street Toronto presents an author talk.

Children’s authors Jenny Kay Dupuis (I Am Not a Number), Christy Jordan-Fenton (Fatty Legs), and Rebecca Thomas (I’m Finding My Talk) discuss writing that confronts colonial oppression and empowers young readers to imagine better futures. Sep 15 at 8 pm. $15 or pwyc. Register at eventbrite.ca.

From September 10-27, Words Across Canada presents Canadian and Indigenous authors from across the country. This Words Across Canada event is presented by The Word On The Street Toronto in partnership with Wild Words North and The Word On The Street Halifax. Visit Another Story Bookshop to shop for Words Across Canada series books including I Am Not a Number, Fatty Legs, and I’m Finding My Talk.

