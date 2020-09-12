Words Across Canada: Indigenous Memoir with Jesse Thistle and Helen Knott

Tracey Lindberg interviews acclaimed memoirists Helen Knott (In My Own Moccasins) and Jesse Thistle (From the Ashes) on their bestselling books, their craft, and their respective journeys through addiction, intergenerational trauma, perseverance, and healing.

This Words Across Canada event is presented by The Word On The Street in partnership with Wild Words North. Visit Another Story Bookshop to shop for Words Across Canada series books including In My Own Moccasins and From the Ashes.