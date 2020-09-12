Words Across Canada: Stage to Page with Sarena Parma

NOW MagazineAll EventsWords Across Canada: Stage to Page with Sarena Parma

Guillermo Verdecchia interviews playwright Sarena Parmar about her play The Orchard (After Chekhov), an adaptation of Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, told through the lens of a Punjabi-Sikh family in the Okanagan Valley. 7 pm.

From September 10-27, Words Across Canada presents Canadian and Indigenous authors from across the country. This Words Across Canada event is presented by The Word On The Street Toronto in partnership with Diaspora Dialogues.

Visit Another Story Bookshop to shop for Words Across Canada series books including The Orchard (After Chekhov).

