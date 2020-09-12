Words Across Canada: Truth Be Told

NOW MagazineAll EventsWords Across Canada: Truth Be Told

A double feature with authors from across the country. First, join us on a regional mystery tour with St. John’s author Kevin Major and Alberta writer DK Stone as they discuss their new books Two for the Tablelands and Fall of Night. Then, Carol Rose GoldenEagle and Andrea Gunraj discuss novels about loss, intergenerational trauma, healing, and recovery in their books The Narrows of Fear (Wapawikoscikanik) and The Lost Sister. 3 pm.

From September 10-27, Words Across Canada presents Canadian and Indigenous authors from across the country. This Words Across Canada event is presented by The Word On The Street Toronto in partnership with WOTS Halifax, WOTS Lethbridge, and WOTS Saskatoon.

Visit Another Story Bookshop to shop for Words Across Canada series books.

2020-09-20@03:00 PM
2020-09-20

