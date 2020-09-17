Work After the Pandemic: What Has to Change

The PhD Policy Studies program at Ryerson University presents the first talk of our Speaker Series, “Work After the Pandemic: What Has to Change,” taking place on Friday, September 25, 3-4 pm EDT, featuring Jim Stanford.

Launch speaker Jim Stanford is Economist and Director for the Centre for Future Work. Jim is one of Canada’s best-known economic commentators. This talk will explore how COVID-19 is shaping the future of work. After Jim’s talk there will be a Q&A period.

To participate, RSVP on Eventbrite and click the green Register button to gain access to the Zoom room details. Register at: www.eventbrite.ca/e/work-after-the-pandemic-what-has-to-change-featuring-jim-stanford-tickets-119631239257

This event is free of charge and open to all.