Writers Talking TV: TallBoyz

The Writers Guild of Canada is pleased to announce that our next virtual Writers Talking TV features a discussion with the four creators/lead performers of CBC sketch comedy TallBoyz, Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair and Franco Nguyen, hosted by Anthony Q. Farrell (The Parker Andersons, The Office, Little Mosque on the Prairie).

When TallBoyz burst onto CBC in fall 2019, it put a new twist on Canadian sketch comedy, tackling issues of race, sexism and toxic masculinity with sharp satire that provoked a lot of laughs and more than a little thought. The troupe returned on Feb. 6 with a second season to put their spin on popular culture — from a height (a collective 25′ 2″ to be exact). New sketches range from a full-on musical celebration of bike couriers, to real examinations of power, privilege, racism and blackface that also never fail to find the funny.

The quartet will chat with fellow comedy writer Farrell about their creative process, the challenges of following up that breakout first season while writing comedy in quarantine, their transition to writing for TV, and maybe, just maybe, the best places in Toronto to spot Drake.

The free event will take place via Zoom on Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Please register via Zoom, if you’d like to attend.