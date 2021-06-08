Writing with Pride & Joy with Trey Anthony

The Catalyst is hosting Trey Anthony in a vibrant talk & writing session for LGBTQI2S+ community members and their allies.

Trey Anthony is a famous, home-grown, award-winning playwright, speaker, comedian, producer, educator and new mom to her beautiful adopted baby boy, Kai. She is best known for her play turned television series Da Kink in My Hair. She most recently published the book Black Girl In Love (with Herself). A self-help book to guide women to living their best damn lives. Trey is currently a Development Producer for CTV/Bell Media. And is a contributing writer for Huffington Post and a writer in residency at Soul Pepper Theatre. For more information please go to www.treyanthony.com or follow her @blackgirlinlove on social media.

Join us for an afternoon of laughs and writing.

This event is proudly supported by FCAD, Positive Space and Pride Toronto.