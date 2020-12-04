Yemen Crisis: Impact of War and COVID-19 on Maternal Health

The impacts of the war on pregnant women, new mothers and children are particularly devastating. Many are unable to afford the transportation costs to the few and far between hospitals that are still functioning. For those who can, this journey often involves crossing frontlines or negotiating multiple checkpoints. As a result, many expectant mothers and sick children cannot access the care they need in a safe or timely manner.

Escalating Medical Needs in Yemen

In Yemen, at the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) supported Abs Rural Hospital, our team runs a large maternity project, which includes emergency obstetrical care, pediatric health services and a newly built neonatal wing.

The need for maternal and child healthcare across the country is high and increases every year. In 2019 alone, MSF assisted 31,000 births and treated 7,330 children for malnutrition across Yemen.

The hospital is the only available health facility providing specialized medical services for more than 1.2 million people living in the area. Now, as COVID-19 spreads across Yemen, the needs of people caught in one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises are growing.