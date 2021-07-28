YMCA: Emancipation Day Lunch and Learn

COVID-19

Jul 28, 2021

The YMCA of Greater Toronto event with Cassel Miles, the creator of the one-person play Josiah Henson: From Slave to Saviour, to learn about the life and legacy of Josiah Henson. Hosted by the Black Experience Staff Advisory Committee at the Y, Miles will speak about Josiah’s connection to Canada, why we celebrate Emancipation Day, and the history of Uncle Tom’s Cabin. The event is open to the general public. Jul 30, noon-1 pm. https://zoom.us/j/94665933615#success

Zoom: Meeting ID: 946 6593 3615 Passcode: Ymca@J2021

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-07-30 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-07-30 @ 01:00 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Seminar, Talk or Panel

Event Category
Community Events

