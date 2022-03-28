Readers' Choice 2021

Yom HaShoah Commemoration Meet the Author: Songs Of The Sabbath

Mar 28, 2022

16 16 people viewed this event.

In honour of Holocaust Remembrance Day, author Frank Flynn discusses his historical fiction novel Songs Of The Sabbath. Set in Toronto and Germany during World War II, this coming of age story follows the intersection of two immigrant families dealing with grief and loss: a Jewish couple fleeing Bonn in the wake of Kristallnacht who are forced to leave their young son behind, and an Irish Catholic boy whose father has just died. The bonds they forge transcend the borders of faith.  

Presented by Miles Nadal JCC on Zoom.  April 28 at 1:30 pm. $5. Pre-register online.

Event Price - $5.00

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 28th, 2022 @ 01:30 PM
to 03:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Seminar, Talk or Panel

Books

