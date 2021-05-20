You Grow Through What You Go Through | Artist Talk with Gloria C. Swain

This conversation will address Swain’s solo exhibition You Grow Through What You Go Through on at BAND Gallery June 3rd to July 8th.

Artist Gloria C. Swain and curator Shay Borden will explore abstract art as a medium through which to communicate Black existence, and discuss how Swain has crafted her work around her unique experiences within the U.S. and Toronto

Gloria C. Swain has been in Toronto for over 30 years. She grew up in the South, where she experienced the unique trauma of being a Black person in a space so heavily structured within the caste system of Race. Swain’s work addresses Black mental health, notably how Black persons endure and grow from trauma along the lines of police violence, especially police violence against Black women, and other forms of anti-black oppression. Swain further advocates for the rights of seniors and elders as ageism is especially prevalent in a youth-obsessed society.

Thank you to Scotiabank for supporting this programming.

