Youth Sustainability Panel Explores Leadership and Sustainable Action

Climate change and its impact globally is a topic at the forefront for today’s youth. Amplifying young voices to engage and inspire the next generation, the Youth Sustainability Panel hosted by Scouts Canada brings together teenage sustainability leaders with young people across Canada to explore youth leadership, sustainable action and working collectively towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to build a better world and a brighter future for everyone. Oct 24 at 2 pm. Free. Register online.

Featured speakers are:

Stella Bowles’ (age 17) river testing for fecal contamination influenced a $15.7 million government project to clean the LaHave River.

Naila Moloo (age 15) designed transparent and flexible solar cells utilizing nanomaterials and is trying to develop a more sustainable bioplastic from duckweed.

Vishal Vijay (age 20) co-founded EveryChildNow, a youth-run national nonprofit that focuses on youth empowerment and child poverty alleviation. It has impacted more than 500,000 people and helped lift families out of the cycle of poverty.

The panel is part of Scouts Canada’s Scouts for Sustainability program and free sustainability challenge, “Around the World in 60 Days”. Fun activities will equip youth with tools and competencies to explore global issues; introduce topics such as inequality, food security and melting icecaps; and encourage creative problem solving and reflection to drive awareness and development outcomes. Join in at scouts.ca/around-the-world.