Hey all! 🙂

Are you looking to learn more about reducing your carbon footprint as a Torontonian? Have you ever felt isolated speaking with friends about environmental concerns? Are you looking to make a difference but aren’t sure where to start?

We understand this can be an overwhelming topic, but rest assured you are not alone! You’ve come to the right place. Welcome to Zero Waste Cafe, Carbon Neutrality Edition. Together, with an incredible panel to guide us, we will explore the concept of carbon and walk away with some real action items we can implement in our day-to-day lives to reduce our impact on this beautiful planet!

Join us on May 27th for a mindful conversation around coffee with our incredible panellists to learn more about how our individual actions can have a collective impact. Register for free on Eventbrite here.