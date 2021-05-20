Zero Waste Cafe: Carbon Neutrality Edition

Are you looking to learn more about reducing your carbon footprint as a Torontonian? Have you ever felt isolated speaking with friends about environmental concerns? Are you looking to make a difference but aren’t sure where to start? We understand this can be an overwhelming topic, but rest assured you are not alone. You’ve come to the right place. This interactive virtual panel discussion will explore the concept of carbon and some real action items we can implement in our day-to-day lives to reduce our impact on the planet. May 27 at 6:30 pm.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/144523893857