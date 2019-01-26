Sensation Tribute to David Bowie - Bowie Lives

Bowie Lives is a  presentation featuring vocalist Michael Bell and his band as they bring the music of David Bowie back to life with Spiders from Mars to the Scary Monster, conjuring the hits spanning 4 decades. Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm. $30. Dress as your favorite David Bowie persona.  facebook.com/thebowielives

Info
Cadillac Lounge 1296 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1L4 View Map
Music
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul
416-536-7717
