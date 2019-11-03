Sereen Aziz
First Unitarian Congregation 175 St Clair W, Toronto, Ontario M4V 1P7
Sereen Aziz began creating art as her mother became involved in the struggle for a free Syria and encouraged her to paint Syrian treasured landmarks, as the devastating war in Syria continued. Although Sereen has never had the chance to visit or live in her family’s country of origin, exploring it through art allows her to form a meaningful connection. Nov 3-Dec 1.
