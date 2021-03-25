NOW MagazineAll EventsSet Break

Set Break

Set Break

by
2 2 people viewed this event.

Backline presents a livestream fundraising event calling awareness to mental health in the music industry one year after pandemic shut down live events. Performances by Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Dawes, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Ben Folds, Oteil Burbridge, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, K. Flay, Galactic, American Authors, Larkin Poe, Deer Tick, DJ Millie and others. Conversations with The Mental Health Alliance, wellness events and more. Donations appreciated. April 10 from 4 pm. http://www.backline.care/set-break

 

Date And Time

2021-04-10 to
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Benefits

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.