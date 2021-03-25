Backline presents a livestream fundraising event calling awareness to mental health in the music industry one year after pandemic shut down live events. Performances by Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Dawes, Black Pumas, Sara Bareilles, Bob Weir & Wolf Bros, Ben Folds, Oteil Burbridge, Los Lobos, Michael Franti, K. Flay, Galactic, American Authors, Larkin Poe, Deer Tick, DJ Millie and others. Conversations with The Mental Health Alliance, wellness events and more. Donations appreciated. April 10 from 4 pm. http://www.backline.care/set-break