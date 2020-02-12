Seven Ancestor Teachings | Talk & Workshop

Join Myseum of Toronto for a series of programs about the Seven Ancestor Teachings of Wisdom, Courage, Respect, Honesty, Truth, Humility, and Love. The conversation with Elder Duke Redbird and workshops by INDIGINizeUS will demonstrate how these teachings have been applied to the lives of Indigenous peoples since time immemorial, and how they can guide the way we all walk through the world.

The conversation with Elder Redbird happens Feb 12, 7-9 pm; workshops with INDIGINizeUS about the Seven Ancestor Teachings take place at the North Hall at Stackt Market on February 19 and 26 from 7 to 8:30 pm.