Sex And The City And Us

Google Calendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00

Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Author Jennifer Keishin Armstrong and pop culture commentator Anne T. Donahue celebrate the 20th anniversary of the culturally transformative television series with screening of clips and discussion ahead of the release of Armstrong's book, Sex And The City And Us: How Four Single Women Changed The Way We Think, Live And Love. 6:30 pm (doors 5:30 pm). $13.

Info
Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2 View Map
Books
Google Calendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00 iCalendar - Sex And The City And Us - 2018-08-22 18:30:00