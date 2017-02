Zyra Lee Vanity presents a burlesque show tribute to 90s R&B love and sex jams and a celebration of unapologetic self love & sexuality. Featuring Coco Framboise, Carmen LaBomba, Kage Wolfe, Knox Harter, Ava Noir, Zyra Lee Vanity and others. Mar 9 at 8 pm. $15-$20.

