Sexy Summer Cooking Class & Wine Pairing Experience

Summer is quickly approaching and it's time to start planning trips to the beach, hikes, the kids outdoor activities and fun BBQs. But where do you start in order to stay healthy, keep things delicious and follow the trends of the seasons hottest dishes? You come to cook, eat and drink all in one night. Learn how to prepare 5 vegetarian salads, then feast while pairing alongside 5 different wines. 7 pm. $60.